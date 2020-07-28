Entretenimiento
Emmys 2020: estos son todos los nominados en cada categoría
Los nominados a los Emmys 2020 ya se encuentran aquí y este año la competencia es muy dura. Continúa leyendo para saberlo todo.
Mejor drama
- The Crown
- Better Call Saul
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- The Handmaid's Tale
Mejor actor protagonista en una serie dramática
- Jason Bateman [Ozark]
- Sterling K Brown: [This is us]
- Steve Carell [The morning Show]
- Brian Cox [Sucession]
- Billy Porter [Pose]
- Jeremy Strong [Succession]
Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston [The morning show]
- Olivia Colman [The Crown]
- Jodie Conner [Killing Eve]
- Laura Linney [Ozark]
- Sandra Oh [Killing Eve]
- Zendaya [Euphoria]
Mejor comedia
- Dead to me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitts Creek
- What we do in the shadows
- Curb your entuhisiasm
Mejor actor protagonista en una serie de comedia
- Anthony Anderson [Black-ish]
- Don Cheadle [Black Monday]
- Ted Danson [The Good Place]
- Michael Douglas [The Kominsky Method]
- Eugene Levy [Schitt’s Creek]
- Ramy Youssef [Ramy]
Mejor actriz protagonista de una serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate [Dead to Me]
- Rachel Brosnahan[The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel]
- Linda Cardellini [Dead to Me]
- Catherine O'Hara [Schitt’s Creek]
- Issa Rae [Insecure]
- Tracee Ellis Ross [Black-ish]
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Unbelievable
- Mrs. America
- Watchmen
- Unorthodox
Mejor actor en miniserie
- Jeremy Irons [Watchmen]
- Hugh Jackman [Bad education]
- Paul Mescal [Normal people]
- Jeremy Pope [Hollywood]
- Mark Ruffalo [I know this much is true]
Mejor actriz en miniserie
- Cate Blanchett [Mrs America]
- Shira Haas [Unorthodox]
- Regina King [Watchmen]
- Octavia Spencer [Self made]
- Kerry Washington [Little Fires Eveywhere]
Mejor reality de competición
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor talk show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah [Comedy Central]
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee [TBS]
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! [ABC]
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver [HBO]
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert [CBS]