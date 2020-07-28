Emmys 2020: estos son todos los nominados en cada categoría

2020/07/28

Los nominados a los Emmys 2020 ya se encuentran aquí y este año la competencia es muy dura. Continúa leyendo para saberlo todo.

Los nominados a los Emmys ya se encuentran aquí y es por eso que te traemos la lista completa de estos. Recuerda que estos vienen por categoría y aquí te los presentamos.

Mejor drama

  • The Crown
  • Better Call Saul
  • Killing Eve
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • The Handmaid's Tale

Mejor actor protagonista en una serie dramática

  • Jason Bateman [Ozark]
  • Sterling K Brown: [This is us]
  • Steve Carell [The morning Show]
  • Brian Cox [Sucession]
  • Billy Porter [Pose]
  • Jeremy Strong [Succession]

Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston [The morning show]
  • Olivia Colman [The Crown]
  • Jodie Conner [Killing Eve]
  • Laura Linney [Ozark]
  • Sandra Oh [Killing Eve]
  • Zendaya [Euphoria]
Mejor comedia

  • Dead to me
  • The Good Place
  • Insecure
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Schitts Creek
  • What we do in the shadows
  • Curb your entuhisiasm

Mejor actor protagonista en una serie de comedia

  • Anthony Anderson [Black-ish]
  • Don Cheadle [Black Monday]
  • Ted Danson [The Good Place]
  • Michael Douglas [The Kominsky Method]
  • Eugene Levy [Schitt’s Creek]
  • Ramy Youssef [Ramy]
Mejor actriz protagonista de una serie de comedia

  • Christina Applegate [Dead to Me]
  • Rachel Brosnahan[The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel]
  • Linda Cardellini [Dead to Me]
  • Catherine O'Hara [Schitt’s Creek]
  • Issa Rae [Insecure]
  • Tracee Ellis Ross [Black-ish]

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

  • Little Fires Everywhere
  • Unbelievable
  • Mrs. America
  • Watchmen
  • Unorthodox

Mejor actor en miniserie

  • Jeremy Irons [Watchmen]
  • Hugh Jackman [Bad education]
  • Paul Mescal [Normal people]
  • Jeremy Pope [Hollywood]
  • Mark Ruffalo [I know this much is true]

Mejor actriz en miniserie

  • Cate Blanchett [Mrs America]
  • Shira Haas [Unorthodox]
  • Regina King [Watchmen]
  • Octavia Spencer [Self made]
  • Kerry Washington [Little Fires Eveywhere]
Mejor reality de competición

  • The Masked Singer
  • Nailed It
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Mejor talk show

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah [Comedy Central]
  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee [TBS]
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! [ABC]
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver [HBO]
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert [CBS]