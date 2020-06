La NASA honra el Juneteenth, el último día de la Esclavitud en EE UU

View this post on Instagram

#Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their emancipation. In this view from space, Galveston is seen from the @ISS. ⁣ ⁣ Today we reflect on how far we've come and how much further we have to go.⁣ ⁣ Image Credit: NASA ⁣ ⁣ #NASA #space #Galveston #Freedom #EqualityMatters