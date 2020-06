Espacio: "Nuevas imágenes de Hubble ayudan a descubrir que ocurre dentro de las nebulosas"

View this post on Instagram

New, colorful Hubble images are helping astronomers figure out what's happening inside planetary nebulae. Using Hubble's full ability to observe light in infrared, visible, and ultraviolet wavelengths, the pictures of two nearby planetary nebulae (clouds of gas and dust cast off by dying Sun-like stars) show how these nebulae are splitting themselves apart. This multi-wavelength view provides never-before-seen details that demonstrate the chaos these nebulae contain. Pictured here is the Butterfly Nebula, whose "wings" are regions of gas that are over 36,000° F! 🦋 Read and see more at the link in our bio! Image credits: NASA, ESA, and J. Kastner (RIT)