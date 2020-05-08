Curiosidades
Hospitalizan a guitarrista de Queen tras destrozar sus glúteos mientras hacía jardinería
Con esto se me ocurren tantos chistes que no puedo publicar acá... Una lástima.
Para hacer cosas en el jardín, por lo general no hay que tener un estado físico predeterminado, sin embargo, siempre hay gente que nos sorprende por los accidentes más extraños en situaciones como esta. Este es el caso del guitarrista de Queen, Brian May, quien hizo noticia durante el día de hoy por destrozar su gluteus maximus haciendo actividades de jardinería.
God save the Queen
El guitarrista de la legendaria banda británica antes mencionada posteó hoy una foto y un video de él entrando a urgencias en un hospital, contando también la extraña experiencia.
Reality check ! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri
"Me las arreglé para romper mi gluteus maximus en pedazos en un momento de jardinería demasiado entusiasta", dice el inglés de 72 años, quien también solicita que no le enviemos mensajes de compasión producto de su accidente (obviamente, ¿por qué alguien querría preguntarle que cómo está su trasero? Dios mío) ya que un silencio curativo podría ser la mejor terapia.
Por obvios motivos, el guitarrista de Queen estará fuera de circulación durante un buen tiempo, ya que "el dolor es implacable", según señala él mismo en el post de Instagram.
Brian May juzgándote por cómo haces jardinería sin romper -literalmente- tus glúteos.