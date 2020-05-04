Videojuegos
Nintendo Wii U: estos son los títulos que debes comprar antes de que la tienda cierre para siempre
La consola Nintendo Wii U cerrará su tienda dentro de poco, así que es la última oportunidad de que consigas los siguientes juegos.
El Nintendo Wii U se puede catalogar como uno de los más grandes fracasos de Nintendo en cuanto a ventas se refiere. Pero aquellos que tuvimos o tenemos aún una de estas consolas sabemos que realmente era muy buena.
No solamente tenia mucho potencial como una consola casera, sino que tuvo títulos muy buenos que se perderán para siempre en cuanto la tienda cierre en algunos países.
Si, sabemos que la tienda no cerrará en algunos países contados, pero hay quienes compraron su Nintendo Switch de importación y, para esta consola, Nintendo aún no había abandonado el bloqueo por región. Así que antes de que la tienda en línea de esta consola muera, debes bajar los siguientes juegos.
Nintendo Entertainment System
- Earthbound Beginnings
- Duck Hunt
- PAC-MAN
- STINGER
- S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team
- Ufouria: The Saga
- Spelunker
- Flying Warriors
- Flying Dragon: The Secret Scroll
- Little Ninja Brothers
- Baseball Simulator 1000
- Zoda’s Revenge: Star Tropics II
- DIG DUG II
- Ninja Gaiden II
- Hogan’s Alley
- Wild Gunman
- Adventures of Bayou Billy
- SkyKid
- DIG DUG
- Mappy-Land
- Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight
- Crash n’ the Boys Street Challenge
- Lode Runner
- Mighty Final Fight
- Gargoyle’s Quest II: The Demon Darkness
- Donkey Kong Jr. Math
- Bases Loaded
- Pac-Land
- Mach Rider
- Renegade
- Pinball
- Urban Champion
- Xevious
Super Nintendo
- Donkey Kong Country
- Street Fighter II: The World Warrior
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
- Street Fighter Alpa 2
- Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble
- Castlevania Dracula X
- Final Fight 3
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Super Castlevania IV
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Earthbound
- Final Fight 2
- PAC-ATTACK
- AXELAY
- Natsume Championship Wrestling
- Cybernator
- The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
- FInal Fight
- Pac-Man 2
- The Ignition factor
- Genghis Khan II
- Rival Turf
- Metal Marines
- Wild Guns
- Nobunaga’s Ambition
- Uncharted Waters: New Horizons
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV Wall of Fire
- Harvest Moon
- Pilotwings
- Vegas Stakes
Nintendo 64
- Sin & Punishment
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
- Mario Party 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Donkey Kong 64
- Paper Mario
- Yoshi’s Story
- Pokémon Snap
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Bomberman 64
- F-Zero X
- Mario Golf
- Wave Race 64
- 1080 Snowboarding
- Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber
- Mario Tennis
- Harvest Moon 64
- Excitebike 64
Gameboy Advance
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
- Super Mario: Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2
- Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3
- Castlevania Aria of Sorrow
- Golden Sun
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Mario vs Donkey Kong
- Metroid: Zero Mission
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- Golden Sun: The Lost Age
- Castlevania Circle of the Moon
- Advance Wars
- Metroid Fusion
- Game & Watch Gallery 4
- Super SF II Turbo Revival
- Fire Emblem
- Mario Gold: Advance Tour
- WarioWare, Inc. Mega Microgame$
- Final Fight One
- Pocky & Rocky with Becky
- Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
- Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
- Mega Man BN 4 Blue Moon
- Mega Man BN 4 Red Sun
- Mega Man & Bass
- Pokémon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire
- Super Mario Advance
- Kirby: NIghtmare in Dreamland
- Castlevania Harmony Dissonance
- KLONOA: Empire of Dreams
- Wario Land 4
- F-Zero Maximum Velocity
- Kirby & The Amazing Mirror
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Advance
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team
- Mega Man BN 6 Falzar
- Mega Man BN 6 Gregar
- Mega Man BN 5 Colonel
- Mega Man BN 5 Protoman
- Medabots: Metabee
- Contra Advance
- Mega Man Battle Network 3 White
- Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue
- Namco Museum
- Mario Party Advance
- Mario Pinball Land
- Mario Tennis: Power Tour
- Drill Dozer
- Medabots AX: Metabee
- Medabots AX: Rokusho
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- Polarium Advance
- Final Fantasy tactics Advance
- Medabots: Rokusho
- Konami Crazy Racers
- Havest Moon: More Friends of Mineral Town
- Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
- Car Battle Joe
- Onimusha Tactics
- Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town
- KLONOA 2: Dream Champ Tournament
- F-Zero GP Legend
- Mega Man Battle Network 2
- DK: King of Swing
- Mega Man Battle Chip Challenge
- Mega Man Battle Network
- Mr. Driller 2
- PAC-MAN Collection
Recuerda que si tu consola la tienes registrada en México o Brazil, el cierra de la tienda no te afectará. Pero si tu consola registrada en cualquier otro país de Latinoamérica, es importante que tomes medidas y bajes los juegos que quieras seguir jugando a tu consola, pues después del 31 de julio del 2020, ya no podrás acceder a ellos desde la tienda.
