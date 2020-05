Elon Musk y Grimes cambiaron el nombre de su bebé a uno más complicado

View this post on Instagram

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Have Updated Their Baby's Name On Sunday, Grimes was asked about the name, specifically with regards to how California law might affect its officiality. "Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws?" one fan asked in the comments of the IG post embedded below. "What is the baby's new name? Per Grimes, the name—previously widely reported as X Æ A-12—is now X Æ A-Xii. "Roman numerals," she said of the slight update. #elonmusk #grimes #elonmuskbaby #xæa12 #worldfamousceleb #babyboy #tesla #spacex #elonmuskmemes #elonmusknews #me #elonmuskedit #grimesson #elonmuskson