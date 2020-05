Coronavirus: un demonio japonés se ha vuelto el símbolo de lucha contra el virus

View this post on Instagram

Due to the current pandemic, an old Japanese yokai called Amabie has come back to life in popularity on the internet. According to legend, Amabie came out of the ocean in 1846, predicting six years of good harvests followed by a wave of diseases. In order to stave off disease, the creature left instructions that people should draw an image of it and share it with as many people as possible. For some reason it’s got a beak, 3 legs, and a full head of hair..? . You can swipe to see the original drawing I referenced. My job asked me to draw this for an upcoming blog post and she is hands down an abomination (but I love her).