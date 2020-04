Boxeador inglés asegura que el coronavirus fue inventado para "probar la red 5G y deshacerse de nosotros"

View this post on Instagram

Seeing everyone suffer in Pakistan with food shortage due to the corona virus I have made bags which contain rice, flour, daal, chick peas, juices, water, powder milk, bars of soap. I would like to thank the pakistan Army for helping us distributing the bags. The bags will be distributed tomorrow from Amir Khan boxing hall in Islamabad 2pm. Over 5,000 bags will be given out to those in need. 🙏 @amirkhanfoundation