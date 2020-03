NASA Perseverance: así se llamará el rover para la misión a Marte 2020

View this post on Instagram

28,000 entries. One winner: Perseverance. 💫⁣ ⁣ With this new name, our Mars 2020 rover has now come to life! Chosen by middle school student Alex Mather, Perseverance helps to remind ourselves that no matter what obstacles we face, whether it's on the way to reaching our goals or on the way to Mars, we will push through. In Alex’s own words, ⁣ ⁣ “We are a species of explorers, and we will meet many setbacks on the way to Mars. However, we can persevere. We, not as a nation but as humans, will not give up. The human race will always persevere into the future.” ⁣ ⁣ Set to launch July of this year, Perseverance will help us continue to push the boundaries of human exploration, while being our window into a new world. Welcome to the family.⁣ ❤️ ⁣ Image Credit: NASA ⁣ ⁣ #Perseverance #NASA #Mars #WelcomeHome #Explorer #LetsGo⁣