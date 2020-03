FIFA, Adidas y Google lanzan plantillas que te recompensan en FIFA Mobile al jugar fútbol de verdad

View this post on Instagram

Play connected. Introducing #adidasGMR, a brand-new innovation created by adidas, EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile and Jacquard™️ by Google. Enabling you to impact your game, through real-world play. Complete challenges on the street or pitch to improve your Team OVR, unlock in-game rewards and compete in global leaderboards. Exclusively available now through adidas.com. #Football #Soccer #adidasFootball