Salud: Así es como se ve un transplante de rostro en la vida real

View this post on Instagram

Photo by Lynn Johnson @ljohnphoto | This human face, suspended between its donor and recipient, is a reminder of the deep connection between one’s face and identity. Beyond the drama of the moment, this face will live on as Katie Stubblefield, and she and her family will spend their lives coping with both the miracles of today’s medicine and the legacy of teenage depression and attempted suicide, which Katie has pledged to combat in her new life. #teensuicideprevention In the last decade, Nat Geo photographers took 21,613,329 images in the quest to document the world and everything in it. This image was chosen as one of the 15 images that resonated most with us.