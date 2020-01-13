EntretenimientoInternet
Joker y Netflix arrasan: conoce a los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2020
La Academia se tomó su tiempo pero por fin ha mostrado sus nominados a los Premios Óscar 2020. Destacando algunas sorpresas que todos deseábamos.
Llega el momento, la Academia ha decidido por fin mostrar sus nominados para los Premios Óscar 2020.
En donde nos hemos llevado algunas gratas sorpresas, ya que Joker, The Irishman, Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood, Marriage Story, 1917 y hasta Star Wars se han llevado sus nominaciones.
Temprano empezaron con la transmisión bajo una dinámica curiosa, donde los nominados fueron anunciadas por bloques con ciertos lapsos de pausa entre cada revelación.
Así que aquí va la lista, alimentada sobre el orden en que fueron revelados:
Mejor actriz secundaria
Kathy Bates – Richar Jewel
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor actor secundario
Tom Hanks -A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor Corto Animado
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Edición de Sonido
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker
Mezcla de Sonido
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Banda Sonora Original
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Largometraje Animado
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin
Klaus – Sergio Pablos
Missing Link – Chris Butler
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley
Mejor Guión Original
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Mejor Guión Adaptado
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Mejor Cinematografía
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Mejor Documental
American Factory – Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
The Cave – Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Mejor Película Extranjera
Corpus Christi – Jan Komasa
Honeyland – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables – Ladj Ly
Dolor y Gloria – Pedro Almodovar
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho
Mejor Edición
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker -Jeff Groth
Parasite – Jinmo Yang
Mejor Canción Original
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Stand Up – Harriet
Mejor Maquillaje
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Efectos Visuales
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan -Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Mejor Actor
Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver -Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix -Joker
Jonathan Pryce -The Two Popes
Mejor Director
Martin Scorsese -The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Mejor Película
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite