Joker y Netflix arrasan: conoce a los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2020

por

2020/01/13

La Academia se tomó su tiempo pero por fin ha mostrado sus nominados a los Premios Óscar 2020. Destacando algunas sorpresas que todos deseábamos.

Llega el momento, la Academia ha decidido por fin mostrar sus nominados para los Premios Óscar 2020.

En donde nos hemos llevado algunas gratas sorpresas, ya que Joker, The Irishman, Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood, Marriage Story, 1917 y hasta Star Wars se han llevado sus nominaciones.

Temprano empezaron con la transmisión bajo una dinámica curiosa, donde los nominados fueron anunciadas por bloques con ciertos lapsos de pausa entre cada revelación.

Así que aquí va la lista, alimentada sobre el orden en que fueron revelados:

Oscar 2020

Mejor actriz secundaria

Kathy Bates – Richar Jewel
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor actor secundario

Tom Hanks -A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

 

Joker secuela

Mejor vestuario

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Corto Animado

Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Edición de Sonido

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker

Mezcla de Sonido

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Star wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Banda Sonora Original

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Largometraje Animado

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin
Klaus – Sergio Pablos
Missing Link – Chris Butler
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley

 

Mejor Guión Original

Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

 

Netflix The Irishman

Mejor Cinematografía

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Mejor Documental

American Factory – Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

The Cave – Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

 

Mejor Película Extranjera

Corpus Christi – Jan Komasa
Honeyland – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables – Ladj Ly
Dolor y Gloria – Pedro Almodovar
Parasite  – Bong Joon Ho

Mejor Edición

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker -Jeff Groth
Parasite – Jinmo Yang

 

Mejor Canción Original

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Stand Up – Harriet

Mejor Maquillaje

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

 

Efectos Visuales

Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo  – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson  – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan -Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy

 

marriage story

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver -Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix -Joker
Jonathan Pryce -The Two Popes

Mejor Director

Martin Scorsese -The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

 

Joker secuela

Mejor Película

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

 