Teoría sobre que la Tierra es plana y estacionaria se expande en el mundo

Marvel at the beauty of our home planet! 😍 This view of the Earth from 36,000 nautical miles away was photographed from our Apollo 10 spacecraft on May 18, 1969 during our trans-lunar journey toward the Moon. The mission objectives were to rehearse all the steps and reproduce all the events of the Apollo 11, the first lunar landing mission, with the exception of the lunar touchdown, stay and liftoff. #BlastFromThePast #Vintage #Home #NASA