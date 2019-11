Un telescópico rejuvenecido mirará el cielo con unos 5.000 ojos

View this post on Instagram

ROOM WITH A VIEW: I can see the whole universe from here! This photo courtesy of @berkeleylab shows the interior of the Mayall Telescope near Tucson, Arizona, which will house the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI for short). . DESI is being built by a Berkeley Lab-led collaboration. Once complete, it will capture light from millions of galaxies and take precise measurements to produce a giant 3D map of the universe. 📷: @mchungphoto