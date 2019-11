Ahora puedes escribir en papel fabricado de una roca

View this post on Instagram

Food for thought: In terms of energy consumption, the actual power required to charge smartphones is small. But the infrastructure required to support their usage is voracious: Miles away from the tiny SIM cards in each of our phones, servers run non-stop to enable 25 billion gigabytes of global mobile data traffic. Constant air-conditioning keeps the servers cool. This is the framework required to keep our broadband network running 24/7. Now, when we consider the impact of all our various digital devices, note taking & brainstorming on stone paper seems like a no brainer. Call us old fashioned, but it's just another reason why we prefer analog over digital 😊 Source: D. Kessler