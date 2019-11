Los robot futbolistas Nao conocerán rivales humanos en 2050

View this post on Instagram

As of today, 20,000 robots are used in multiple industry. #NaoRobot is the most used humanoid robot worldwide. Check all the lessons available with NAO and transform the way of #learning. 🤖 📚 #STEM #STEMchat #EdTech #21stcenturyclassroom #Curriculum #education #Robotics #innovation #Techie #technology #EdChat #coding #programming #creativity