The Game Awards: conoce a los nominados a Juego del Año en cada categoría
¿Un año débil?
Un año más, una nueva ceremonia de los Game Awards, donde conoceremos al juego del año en cada categoría a premiarse.
A través de sus redes sociales, el evento dio a conocer los nominados a quedarse con el tan deseado galardón.
Estos son los nominados a Juego del Año 2019:
Your 2019 nominees for Game of the Year are:
📍Control
📍Death Stranding
📍Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
📍Resident Evil 2
📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice⁰📍The Outer Worlds
Aquí los nominados a creador de contenido del año 2019:
The nominees for Content Creator of the Year at #TheGameAwards on December 12th are:
📹 @CourageJD
📹 @DrLupo
📹 @Ewok
📹 @TheGrefgYT
📹 @shroud
Mejor dirección de arte:
Nominees for #TheGameAwards in Best Art Direction presented by @SamsungTV QLED are:
📍Control
📍Death Stranding
📍Gris
📍Sayonara Wild Hearts
📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ⁰
📍The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Mejor juego esport 2019:
What’s the Best Esports Game of 2019? Your nominees for #TheGameAwards on December 12th:
📍CS:GO
📍DOTA2
📍Fortnite
📍League of Legends⁰
📍Overwatch
Mejor jugador de esports:
The nominees for Best Esports Player at #TheGameAwards on December 12th are:
📍@bugha
📍@faker
📍@g2perkz
📍@s1mpleo⁰
📍@sinatraa
Mejor juego de peleas:
What a battle this will be! Your nominees for Best Fighting Game at #TheGameAwards on December 12:
📍Dead or Alive 6
📍Jump Force
📍 Mortal Kombat 11
📍 Samurai Showdown
📍 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Mejor estudio y juego independiente:
The nominees for Fresh Indie Developer Presented by @Subway
📍ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
📍Nomada Studio for Gris
📍DeadToast for My Friend Pedro
📍Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
📍Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
📍House House for Untitled Goose Game
Mejor dirección:
Announcing the Best Game Direction nominees for #TheGameAwards on December 12th:
📍Control
📍Death Stranding
📍Resident Evil 2
📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice⁰
📍Outer Wilds
Mejor videojuego para móviles:
5 incredible phone goes are up for Best Mobile at #TheGameAwards on December 12:
📍Call of Duty: Mobile
📍Grindstone
📍 Sayonara Wild Hearts
📍 Sky: Children of Light
📍 What The Golf?
Mejor narrativa:
Your Best Narrative nominees for #TheGameAwards on December 12th:
📍A Plague Tale: Innocence
📍Control
📍Death Stranding
📍Disco Elysium⁰
📍The Outer Worlds
Mejor juego en desarrollo (que se sigue jugando):
Which game just keeps on going? Your nominees for Best Ongoing Game at #TheGameAwards on 12/12 are:
📍 Apex Legends
📍Destiny 2
📍Final Fantasy XIV
📍Fortnite
📍Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Banda sonora:
Here’s who is nominated for Best Score/Music @TheGameAwards on December 12th:
📍Cadence of Hyrule
📍Death Stranding
📍 Devil May Cry 5
📍Kingdom Hearts III
📍 Sayonara Wild Hearts
Mejor actuación:
The nominees for Best Performance at #TheGameAwards are official:
📍Ashly Burch/Outer Worlds
📍Courtney Hope/Control
📍 Laura Bailey/Gears 5
📍 Mads Mikkelsen/DS
📍 Matthew Porretta/Control
📍 Norman Reedus/DS
