The Game Awards: conoce a los nominados a Juego del Año en cada categoría

2019/11/19

¿Un año débil?

Un año más, una nueva ceremonia de los Game Awards, donde conoceremos al juego del año en cada categoría a premiarse.

A través de sus redes sociales, el evento dio a conocer los nominados a quedarse con el tan deseado galardón.

Estos son los nominados a Juego del Año 2019:

Aquí los nominados a creador de contenido del año 2019:

Mejor dirección de arte:

Mejor juego esport 2019:

Mejor jugador de esports:

Mejor juego de peleas:

Mejor estudio y juego independiente:

Mejor dirección:

Mejor videojuego para móviles:

Mejor narrativa:

Mejor juego en desarrollo (que se sigue jugando):

Banda sonora:

Mejor actuación: