The Game Awards: conoce a los nominados a Juego del Año en cada categoría

¿Un año débil?

Un año más, una nueva ceremonia de los Game Awards, donde conoceremos al juego del año en cada categoría a premiarse.

A través de sus redes sociales, el evento dio a conocer los nominados a quedarse con el tan deseado galardón.

Estos son los nominados a Juego del Año 2019:

Your 2019 nominees for Game of the Year are: 📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

📍Resident Evil 2

📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice⁰📍The Outer Worlds 🗳 Vote now on Google: https://t.co/HTOiCanR54 pic.twitter.com/MDYkiHD8zF — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Aquí los nominados a creador de contenido del año 2019:

Mejor dirección de arte:

Nominees for #TheGameAwards in Best Art Direction presented by @SamsungTV QLED are: 📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Gris

📍Sayonara Wild Hearts

📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ⁰

📍The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening 🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/HTOiCanR54 pic.twitter.com/PirilwDuMt — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Mejor juego esport 2019:

What’s the Best Esports Game of 2019? Your nominees for #TheGameAwards on December 12th: 📍CS:GO

📍DOTA2

📍Fortnite

📍League of Legends⁰

📍Overwatch 🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/jGtJEwRSoA pic.twitter.com/xX0u8AtEGv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Mejor jugador de esports:

Mejor juego de peleas:

What a battle this will be! Your nominees for Best Fighting Game at #TheGameAwards on December 12: 📍Dead or Alive 6

📍Jump Force

📍 Mortal Kombat 11

📍 Samurai Showdown

📍 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/ZOiQD7pu0G — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Mejor estudio y juego independiente:

The nominees for Fresh Indie Developer Presented by @Subway 📍ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

📍Nomada Studio for Gris

📍DeadToast for My Friend Pedro

📍Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

📍Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

📍House House for Untitled Goose Game 🗳 Vote: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/hC9a7mwXYJ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Mejor dirección:

Announcing the Best Game Direction nominees for #TheGameAwards on December 12th: 📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Resident Evil 2

📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice⁰

📍Outer Wilds 🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/rd5AsI2mhu — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Mejor videojuego para móviles:

5 incredible phone goes are up for Best Mobile at #TheGameAwards on December 12:

📍Call of Duty: Mobile

📍Grindstone

📍 Sayonara Wild Hearts

📍 Sky: Children of Light

📍 What The Golf? 🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/k43eJGbhhq — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Mejor narrativa:

Your Best Narrative nominees for #TheGameAwards on December 12th: 📍A Plague Tale: Innocence

📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Disco Elysium⁰

📍The Outer Worlds 🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/lo4DW1oMjX — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Mejor juego en desarrollo (que se sigue jugando):

Which game just keeps on going? Your nominees for Best Ongoing Game at #TheGameAwards on 12/12 are: 📍 Apex Legends

📍Destiny 2

📍Final Fantasy XIV

📍Fortnite

📍Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/bhBjogn8Fy — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Banda sonora:

Here’s who is nominated for Best Score/Music @TheGameAwards on December 12th:

📍Cadence of Hyrule

📍Death Stranding

📍 Devil May Cry 5

📍Kingdom Hearts III

📍 Sayonara Wild Hearts 🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/HTOiCanR54 pic.twitter.com/hCf4jIIegJ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Mejor actuación: