CuriosidadesRedes Sociales
Instagram: madre caza para alimentar a sus hijos y recibe amenazas de muerte por exhibir sus “trofeos”
La neozelandesa Lucy Jaine asegura que cazar es “ideal, orgánico y sostenible”.
La caza de animales salvajes es la solución que la neozelandesa Lucy Rose Jaine encontró para alimentar, de forma "orgánica y sostenible", a sus tres hijos. Lo hace junto a esposo y difunde en Instagram sus aventuras.
No todos están de acuerdo con su particular visión, reconoce, y por ello ha recibido amenazas de muerte. A través de @hunting_lucyjaine, se ve a la mujer, de 29 años, mostrando los animales cazados con poca ropa y en polémicas poses.
Thought I may as well make a page an pop up all my hunting adventures since everyone liked this picture so much
“He recibido algunas amenazas de muerte de personas que simplemente no tienen experiencia con la caza. O tal vez están en contra de la crueldad animal. Pero no lo tomo en serio”, contó Jaine al diario británico The Sun.
A través de Instagram, evita responder a los comentarios negativos. “Algún tipo dijo: ‘Espero que mueras’, obviamente no respondí. Espero que encuentre la felicidad”, agregó.
Nothing like feeling the earth under your feet while you sneak up on your target. I got this stink a few summers ago on the east coast of the South Island. He tumbled down a slippery slope after I shot him and then so did I!
Instagram, entre la razón y la emoción
Mostrar su amor por la caza es una declaración sobre sus principios. “Me gusta que podamos enseñar a nuestros hijos a cazar su propia comida. Odio la agricultura industrial, por lo que cazar carne salvaje es ideal. Orgánico y sostenible”, dijo.
La familia caza cerdos salvajes, pero también ciervos, cabras o conejos. Hasta ahora, el animal más grande que han cazado es un jabalí de 108 kilos.
Explicó que los granjeros les piden ayuda para acabar con los cerdos salvajes, que “destripamos, pelamos y limpiamos… Luego lo cortamos y lo metemos en el congelador para comer”.
La mujer, agregó, que “los animales están viviendo una buena vida” y además “es gratis, es divertido y ayuda a los granjeros".