Google es la palabra más buscada en Bing en lo que va de 2019

A marine layer of cold, wet air often sweeps in off the Pacific and onto the coast redwood forests and alpine meadows of Mount Tamalpais State Park, on the north side of Golden Gate Strait. The park's titular mountain is the highest peak in the Marin Hills and a natural symbol of Marin County. The park surrounds the Muir Woods National Monument—one of the few surviving old-growth redwood forests in the Bay Area. Photography by @_jonathanmitchell_ | @nimiavisuals.