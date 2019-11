El Batmobile llega con 3.300 piezas de Lego

View this post on Instagram

When I saw the new UCS 1989 Batmobile I knew I have to tweak my 8wide design a little bit to make it look more accurate. I reworked the front and rear completely and added larger tyres to the back. It can also now fit the regular Batman minifig but that means no room for interior details sadly… So here you go: the Mark III instructions are online on my Channel. Link in Bio. I hope you like it as much as I do 😀😉 . . . #blender #blender3d #mecabricks #batmobile #legobatmobile #legobatman #1989batmobile #speedchampions #speedchampionslego #legocars #legocar #jerrybuildsbricks #legocommunity #afol #lego_hub #brickgeeks #igerslego #legoinstagram #legofans #legomocs #brickstagram #instalego