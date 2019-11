Avengers: Endgame liberan arte conceptual original de trajes para viajar en el tiempo

View this post on Instagram

An early group shot of the Avengers with some time travel suits. I was working on each characters separately and then made this first composition with a background. I've apply the idea of the A from the logo avengers inverted on the chest (pointing to the past). Then the Russo's talked about a frontal group shot with all the characters walking towards the camera. (Like in the Right stuff!) @ryan_meinerding_art applied the idea on the whole team but some issue occured : the Russo's noticed a similitude with some silly t-shirts…and this shot could have easily felt awkward…swipe for the answer.Thanks to you for all the comments. yesterday three of you found what it was about!