Presentan en Mónaco el primer súper yate ecológico impulsado por hidrógeno

Hydrogen, which has been labelled as the fuel of the future for the last decades, finally found its way to the world of Superyachts. The designers at Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design created in collaboration with Lateral Naval Architects, the design for the first 112m LOA superyacht based on liquid hydrogen and fuel cell technology. Come and see it at stand PP55 #monacoyachtshow_official #monacoyachtshow #lateralnavalarchitects #sinotyachtdesign