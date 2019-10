EE.UU investigará siete metales extraterrestre y que vendrían de un Ovni

View this post on Instagram

“Exotic Material in possession of @tothestarsacademy has evidence of extreme heating – the material shows distortion and damage that appears to be caused by exposure to very high temperatures, but did not burn. We have some very strategic plans to help turn the science of these pieces into advanced capabilities. Wave Guides, mass reduction, all new meta-materials, and many more potentials are within view of new studies, some of which are already happening, and more studies we are planning” – Steve Justice Head of Aerospace and Technology at TTSA – INVESTMENT for TTSA is now available to the public at www.ToTheStarsAcademy.com