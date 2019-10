Científicos bautizan a un escarabajo con el nombre de Greta Thunberg

View this post on Instagram

"You are never too small to make a difference."⁠ ⁠ A new species of beetle has been named “Nelloptodes gretae” after climate activist @GretaThunberg.⁠ ⁠ Michael Darby, the scientist who discovered the insect, wanted to recognize her “outstanding contribution” to climate activism (via @natural_history_museum). ⁠ ⁠ ⁠