Más de 100 piezas de plástico causaron la muerte de una tortuga marina

Not such a happy #TurtleTuesday yesterday. It's washback season at Gumbo Limbo and weak, tiny turtles are washing up along the coastline needing our help. Unfortunately, not every washback survives. 100% of our washbacks that didn't make it had plastic in their intestinal tracts. This turtle, which would fit in the palm of your hand, had eaten 104 pieces of plastic. This is a sad reminder that we all need to do our part to keep our oceans plastic free. #reducereuserecycle #trashfreeseas #tinyturtles #lovegumbolimbo