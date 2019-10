Mónica Lewinsky saldrá en el documental de HBO Max: “15 minutos de vergüenza”

View this post on Instagram

This image captured at a White House function on November 17th, 1995 depicts US President Bill Clinton (right) as he poses for a photograph with White House intern Monica Lewinsky (left). . . The 22-year old Lewinsky became the center of a political scandal when it came to light in 1998 that she and President Clinton had a sexual affair between 1995 and 1997, reportedly even within the Oval Office itself at numerous times. Denying while under oath that he ever had sex with Lewinsky, Clinton became the second president in American history to be impeached by the United States House of Representatives when evidence emerged that he did in fact have sexual encounters with Lewinsky. One notable piece of evidence came from Lewinsky herself and it was a blue dress that still had the president's semen stains on it. Clinton was ultimately acquitted of lying under oath and obstruction of justice after a 21-day trial by the United States Senate.