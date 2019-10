Símbolo de la NASA: ¿Qué significa?

View this post on Instagram

Does this image cause you to reflect? 😲 NASA astronaut @astrodrewmorgan conducts a spacewalk to upgrade the International Space Station's (@iss) power systems, in this image taken on Oct. 6, 2019. Fellow astronaut @astro_christina photographed him as together they worked outside in the vacuum of space for 7 hours and 1 minute to begin the latest round of upgrading the station's large nickel-hydrogen batteries with newer, more powerful lithium-ion batteries. The spacewalk marked the first of 10 spacewalks — a cadence that has not been seen since the final assembly of the space station in 2011.⁣ ⁣ Credit: NASA