Gracias a un exoesqueleto de lectura mental paralítico vuelve a caminar

After a two-year-long trial of an exoskeleton, a 28-year-old tetraplegic patient was able to walk again with the help of semi-invasive sensors implanted near his brain which sent signals to move all four of his paralysed limbs. Over a 24-month period, the patient carried out various mental tasks to train the algorithm to document his thoughts and increase the number of movements. According to research published in The Lancet Neurology journal, the results of the trials bring patients closer to being able to walk again, but the prototype is still far from clinical application. • #Exoskeleton #Paralysed #Neurology #Science