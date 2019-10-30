Ecología
Greta Thunberg rechaza premio del Consejo Nórdico y les deja un recado: “Nuestros países todavía básicamente no hacen nada”
La adolescente hizo pública su decisión a través de su cuenta Instagram, donde esgrimió sus argumentos.
Para Greta Thunberg no es hora de recibir premios sino de actuar por el planeta. Así lo expresó en su cuenta Instagram al rechazar el Premio Medioambiental del Consejo Nórdico, que entrega 52 mil dólares a sus ganadores.
La adolescente, de 16 años, fue seleccionada por este organismo regional de cooperación interparlamentaria por “dar nueva vida al debate sobre el medio ambiente y el clima en un momento crítico de la historia mundial”.
Y haber “inspirado a millones de personas en todo el mundo a exigir acciones concretas de nuestros políticos”.
Sin embargo, fiel a su estilo, Greta Thunberg rechazó el galardón y le dejó un recado a los gobernantes de los países nórdicos en su comunicado. “Es un gran honor”, escribió y agregó:
Pero el movimiento climático no necesita más premios. Lo que necesitamos es que nuestros políticos y las personas en el poder comiencen a escuchar la ciencia actual y mejor disponible”.
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita – if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping – then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees – and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I – and Fridays For Future in Sweden – choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”
Greta Thunberg al ataque
Según la adolescente, fundadora del movimiento FridaysForFuture (Viernes por el Futuro), “los países nórdicos tienen una gran reputación en todo el mundo cuando se trata de cuestiones climáticas y medioambientales. No hay falta de alarde de esto. No faltan las palabras bonitas”.
Sin embargo, “cuando se trata de nuestras emisiones reales y nuestras huellas ecológicas per cápita, si incluimos nuestro consumo, nuestras importaciones, así como la aviación y el envío, es otra historia”.
Cree que al firmar el Acuerdo de París estas naciones deberían “liderar el camino”. “Y, sin embargo, nuestros países todavía básicamente no hacen nada”.
Por lo que decidió rechazar el premio hasta no se haga “lo que la ciencia dice que es necesario para limitar el aumento de la temperatura global”.
La activista se encuentra actualmente en Estados Unidos tras asistir a la cumbre climática de Naciones Unidas. En su mensaje dijo que está viajando por California.
