Video: Así ha cambiado Fukushima ocho años después del desastre nuclear

A stone's throw from the Fukushima power plant, a woman fleeing the tsunami by car is stopped in her tracks by an earthquake tearing open the road in front of her. She jumps out of her car, kicks off her heels and makes it to a hill in the distance just before the wave hits.