Descubren una nueva especie de dinosaurio cuatro veces más grande que un Velociraptor

The creatures of Kem Kem 🦖🦕 • Kem Kem is a famous fossil location in the Ksar-es-Souk province in Morocco 🇲🇦, in the Sahara desert. It yields fossils of a wide range of animals such as fish, pterosaurs, crocs, and turtles from the Kem Kem formation, from the Cenomanian stage of the late Cretaceous (approx 95 million years old); but it is most famous for its mighty dinosaur fossils. 🐢🦎🐊🦖🦕 • The dinosaurs found here include spinosaurids, carcharodontosaurids, abelisaurids, dromaeosaurids, other theropods and a few sauropods. Unfortunately, this location, though very famous, remains mysterious to scientists, as not much is known of it. Paleontologists are still disagreeing on which species were and were not present in the location, and it is something on which light still needs to be shed on. 👨‍🔬 • The fossils presented here are some teeth that come from the Kem Kem Beds. The 1st one (pics 2️⃣ and 3️⃣) are from a big spinosaurid, likely Spinosaurus sp.. The 2nd one (pics 4️⃣ and 5️⃣) is also from a spinosaurid, but it is slightly smaller. The 3rd one (pics 6️⃣ and 7️⃣) is not a dinosaur fossil, but instead a rostral tooth of the big sawfish Onchopristis numidus; this was one of the spinosaur's favorite preys. I already showed this fossil in one of my older posts. The 4th one (pics 8️⃣, 9️⃣ and 🔟) is from a dinosaur too. It is still unclear whether it's from an abelisaurid or a small carcharodontosaurid. The last picture is a closeup to show the serrations on this tooth. • #paleontology #fossil #fossils #dinosaur #kemkem #morocco #kemkemformation #spinosaurus #spinosaurids #carcharodontosaurus #carcharodontosaurids #abelisaurids #dromaeosaurids #sawfish #onchopristis #onchopristisnumidus #fish #spinosaurustooth #teeth #dinosaurfossils #cretaceous #cenomanian #location #education #dinosaurfossils #adventure #hobby #fossilhunting #science