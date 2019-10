Descubre en un sótano cintas de audio originales del desembarco de Normandía

View this post on Instagram

On June 6, 1944 almost 160,000 allied troops from the US, UK and Canada, stormed the shores of Normandy, France. D-Day went down in history as one of the greatest feats ever accomplished. It marked the beginning to the end of WWII and the demise of the Nazi German tyranny. Over 9,000 men were injured and killed. They paid the ultimate sacrifice so that the world could be what it is today. Our freedom from tyranny, the liberties we often take for granted were awarded to us by these great men. Thank you to the almost 500,000 American WWII vets who still live today, of the 16,000,000 million who fought. Your selfless service is the greatest gift of all. #dday #normandy #normandyfrance #normandybeach #wwii #normandyhistory #thankyouforyourservice #75thanniversary