Un nuevo modelo de computadora predice dónde podría atacar el Ébola

Japan has imported Ebola and five other deadly viruses to prepare itself for the 2020 Olympics. . Japan is preparing for tens of thousands of international tourists to descend on Tokyo for the Olympic Games next year and that includes being ready for unwanted biological visitors. . The Japanese health ministry says researchers will use the samples, which include Marburg Virus, Lassa Virus, and the viruses that cause SOUTH American hemorrhagic fever and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, to validate tests under development.