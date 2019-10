Astronautas y la raza humana se unen contra la contaminación “lumínica”

View this post on Instagram

Like synapses firing in a brain, this nighttime image was captured by crew members aboard the International Space Station (@ISS). Taken 258 miles above the English Channel, we see the lights of the northern European cities clockwise from top right: London, Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Brussels and other surrounding cities. Credit: NASA #nasa #earth #space #nighttime#spacestation #earthviews #homeplanet #picoftheday #view #views #orbit #iss #science #InternationalSpaceStation #home