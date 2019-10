Adidas tiene una nueva colección de zapatillas deportivas de Star Wars y no lucen nada mal

View this post on Instagram

Trying to cop?…May the force be with you..😏. . . Detailed look of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Star Wars Edition” . . Releasing: TBD . . Color: navy blue/black/white Style # —- Price: TBD . . #yankeekicks #hypebeast #streetstyle #dsadvisor #sneakernews #kicks #sneakerhead #nicekicks #starwars #adidas #adidasstarwars