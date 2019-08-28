Desaparece misteriosamente el mural de Banksy contra el Brexit

El mural pintado por Banksy en 2017 se había convertido en un lugar de visita para muchos turistas en la zona costera de Dover, Inglaterra

La desaparición de un mural pintado por el artista callejero británico Banksy contra el Brexit en Dover, Inglaterra, sorprendió a los habitantes locales y a usuarios de redes sociales, quienes repudian que se haya tapado la obra realizada en 2017.

El mural se había convertido en un lugar de visita para muchos turistas en esta zona costera.

Nadie sabe qué pasa con el mural

Hasta el momento no hay una respuesta oficial de qué es lo que pasó con el famoso mural, los residentes solo vieron que el fin de semana se erigieron andamios de cuatro niveles junto al famoso mural.

Una explicación puede ser que la familia Godden, propietaria del edificio en el que estaba pintado el mural, había expresado su interés en vender la obra.

Así reaccionaron en redes sociales.

On behalf of the people of #Dover, I would like to deplore the obliteration of our #Banksy. Cultural vandalism of the highest order. pic.twitter.com/WaUeHChCzT — The Mash Tun, Dover, aka Peter Garstin. (@MashTunDover) August 25, 2019

It would be really sad if this wonderful artwork in Dover that is so poignant and clever has been destroyed.#Banksy #Brexit pic.twitter.com/7X1ydI3qJr — Mike Sole (@mikesole) August 25, 2019

Amongst the last photos I took of Dover’s #banksy. We were thrilled when this appeared on the 7/5/17; today Dover is sad and confused. Perhaps #banksy had a part to play? Perhaps not. Whatever, we are diminished without it. #banksydover #streetart #eu #destinationdover #graffiti pic.twitter.com/jCyAj51uug — Petra Matthews Crow🌍 (@petrafmc11) August 25, 2019