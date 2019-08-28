Desaparece misteriosamente el mural de Banksy contra el Brexit

2019/08/28

El mural pintado por Banksy en 2017 se había convertido en un lugar de visita para muchos turistas en la zona costera de Dover, Inglaterra

La desaparición de un mural pintado por el artista callejero británico Banksy contra el Brexit en Dover, Inglaterra, sorprendió a los habitantes locales y a usuarios de redes sociales, quienes repudian que se haya tapado la obra realizada en 2017.

El mural  se había convertido en un lugar de visita para muchos turistas en esta zona costera.

 

Nadie sabe qué pasa con el mural

Hasta el momento no hay una respuesta oficial de qué es lo que pasó con el famoso mural, los residentes solo vieron que el fin de semana se erigieron andamios de cuatro niveles junto al famoso mural.

Una explicación puede ser que la familia Godden, propietaria del edificio en el que estaba pintado el mural, había expresado su interés en vender la obra.

 

