Toy Story 4 es una obra maestra según las primeras reseñas

SIN SPOILERS. Damos un breve recorrido por las reacciones de los primeros críticos que han visto ya Toy Story 4.

Seremos honestos. Toy Story 4 ha levantado muchas dudas entre el equipo de FayerWayer. Todos estaremos ahí el fin de semana de estreno de la cinta, pero sus avances sólo nos recuerdan a algo que ya vimos en las otras cintas.

Sin embargo, algunos mortales afortunados han tenido ya el privilegio de ver la película de Pixar antes que nadie. Y parece que no solamente la han amado; sino que han llegado al grado de catalogarla como una obra maestra.

Basta con dar un peligroso recorrido por el hashtag de # ToyStory4 en Twitter para constatar que la historia no sólo estaría a la altura de la trilogía. Sino que en algunos caso hasta llegan a considerarla una obra maestra.

Pensando en su bienestar y protegiéndolos de potenciales spoilers, hicimos una breve selección con los comentarios más interesantes pero inofensivos para las sorpresas de la trama:

For those worried about #ToyStory4, don’t be! The movie is magic and delightful. It will also wreck your emotions just as much as the other three, so that’s something to look forward to! — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 takes audiences down so many pleasant emotional avenues. You’ll laugh, you’ll think about your own life, reminisce… maybe even shed a tear. It was the perfect extension — and ending — for the nearly 25-year-old franchise. Duke Caboom deserves his own spinoff. pic.twitter.com/VKd7lNJJ3l — Mark Daniell (@markhdaniell) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 is a touching and moving addition to the franchise. BRING THE TISSUES!!! You will fall in love with Forky and @KeeganMKey / @JordanPeele steal every scene as these guys 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/WpKli7wyrT — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 7, 2019

Just saw #ToyStory4…and it's my favorite in the franchise. You'll laugh as much as you'll cry. You'll feel like a kid one minute and an adult the next. Can't wait to take my friends to see it. pic.twitter.com/hhPf0Va7CF — ZACH JOHNSON (@zmjohnson) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 was a NEEDED FILM. Emotional all around that furthers the story past the third one. New Toys are incredible and each have multiple moments that steal the show! It’s another Perfect Adventure with your favorite deputy and friends. More to come #Toystory pic.twitter.com/ZKBCZ0AwiY — Zach Pope (@popetheking) June 7, 2019

Pixar has done it again! #ToyStory4 is my new favorite! I dare you not to laugh and cry at this love story about friendship. — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 is simply delightful. A tightly paced narrative that harkens back to the feeling of the original 2 films featuring some of the franchises best comedy. A relatable & mature message that speaks to those who grew up with it. #DukeCaboom RULES! More Keanu please. pic.twitter.com/JB3RZRGrTi — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) June 7, 2019

I can't describe #ToyStory4 as anything other than "emotionally punishing". This is Pixar at it's best, and it's the first of their nostalgia sequels since Toy Story 3 that truly feels earned in every sense as it twists and warps that very nostalgia into something transcendent. pic.twitter.com/uF32uTsCGg — Bailey (@loverboymedia) June 8, 2019

La mayoría de los comentarios destacan que Toy Story 4 sí se siente como una película necesaria que complementa perfecto el arco iniciado hace décadas.

Llama la atención que muchos de los comentarios incluso la consideran la mejor de las cuatro cintas. Con una mezcla compleja y grata de risas con lágrimas.

En conclusión podemos esperar algo que esté a la altura de la reputación de Pixar. Este 20 de junio de 2019 se estrena. Así que estaremos en primera fila para comprobarlo.