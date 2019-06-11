Toy Story 4 es una obra maestra según las primeras reseñas

por -

2019/06/11

por

SIN SPOILERS. Damos un breve recorrido por las reacciones de los primeros críticos que han visto ya Toy Story 4.

Seremos honestos. Toy Story 4 ha levantado muchas dudas entre el equipo de FayerWayer. Todos estaremos ahí el fin de semana de estreno de la cinta, pero sus avances sólo nos recuerdan a algo que ya vimos en las otras cintas.

Sin embargo, algunos mortales afortunados han tenido ya el privilegio de ver la película de Pixar antes que nadie. Y parece que no solamente la han amado; sino que han llegado al grado de catalogarla como una obra maestra.

Toy Story 4 muestra por fin a Keanu Reeves como un juguete en su tráiler final

No, no es una figura de acción de John Wick.

Basta con dar un peligroso recorrido por el hashtag de #ToyStory4 en Twitter para constatar que la historia no sólo estaría a la altura de la trilogía. Sino que en algunos caso hasta llegan a considerarla una obra maestra.

Pensando en su bienestar  y protegiéndolos de potenciales spoilers, hicimos una breve selección con los comentarios más interesantes pero inofensivos para las sorpresas de la trama:

La mayoría de los comentarios destacan que Toy Story 4 sí se siente como una película necesaria que complementa perfecto el arco iniciado hace décadas.

Llama la atención que muchos de los comentarios incluso la consideran la mejor de las cuatro cintas. Con una mezcla compleja y grata de risas con lágrimas.

En conclusión podemos esperar algo que esté a la altura de la reputación de Pixar. Este 20 de junio de 2019 se estrena. Así que estaremos en primera fila para comprobarlo.