Meng Wanzhou, CFO de Huawei arrestada en Canadá manda una carta a los trabajadores de la compañía

En un extraño y casi propagandístico movimiento, Huawei hizo pública una carta de Meng Wanzhou a los 188.000 trabajadores de la empresa.

Recordemos que ella está bajo arresto domiciliario en Canadá tras orden de Estados Unidos, que busca su extradición. Mientras tanto, la alta ejecutiva usa un brazalete con GPS para ser vigilada por la justicia.

Misteriosamente, la compañía compartió una misiva donde clama que "su interior nunca se ha sentido tan "vasta y llena de color", a pesar del "limitado espacio en el que se encuentra" (que por cierto es una lujosa mansión en Vancouver).

Además, dice que nunca se había sentido tan conectada con los 188.000 trabajadores de la compañía y que en cada audiencia donde enfrenta a la justicia siente su apoyo. Que está muy feliz por los mensajes que le dejan en Xinsheng (que es la aplicación de mensajería interna que utilizan los de Huawei).

Si quieres leer la carta completa en inglés, que honestamente no dice mucho más, te la dejamos a continuación:

Thank you, my closest partners.

Despite being physically restricted to a very limited space during my time in Vancouver, my inner self has never felt so colorful and vast.

I have never before had the opportunity to connect so closely with the 188,000 Huawei employees. Everything has a good side, and this kind of close connection is as warm as a spring breeze.

Every time a court hearing has finished, I have seen Huawei employees staying up all night just to follow my case in distant time zones. This has brought me to tears. Over the past few months, so many people at Huawei, including those I don't know, have shown concern for my safety and left me messages on the Xinsheng Community [Huawei's internal online forum]. They have constantly been sending me their best wishes and cheering me up with their messages. Every time I saw these messages, an indescribable feeling would arise from the bottom of my heart. I have even seen former employees, who are now settled in Vancouver, line up early in the morning at the court before every hearing to support me in any way they can.

Your concern has warmed my heart and your support has filled me with power. I believe that every time I take a step forward, there are 188,000 Huawei employees taking that step with me. So no matter what difficulties or pressures I face, I will always remain determined from the bottom of my heart.

I believe it is this power that joins our hands together and makes Huawei's will as strong as a fortress. Thank you all.

Thank you for your support and concern. Let's work together to push forward!