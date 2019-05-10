CuriosidadesGadgets
¿Insomnio? Mark Zuckerberg inventó una solución ajena a Facebook
La creación de Zuckerberg es tan boba que hasta parece broma. Pero funciona.
Mark Zuckerberg es un hombre con muchas facetas. Aunque últimamente no pueda ser considerado como un defensor de la privacidad de datos de sus usuarios. Al menos algunos podrán defensor como el inventor de una solución creativa contra el insomnio.
A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram el fundador de Facebook compartió al mundo su más reciente creación. Misma que, según presumen con absoluta convicción es totalmente efectiva.
En donde, contrario a lo que cualquiera podría esperar, no se trata de una aplicación, ni un gadget complejo. No. Es una simple y eficaz caja de madera contra el insomnio:
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light — visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!
Ser madre es difícil, y desde entonces, Priscilla ha tenido dificultades para dormir toda la noche. Se despertaba y verificaba la hora en su teléfono para ver si los niños podrían despertarse pronto o no, pero al saber que la hora se estresaba y no podía quedarse dormida nuevamente.
Así que trabajé en construirle lo que llamo la "caja del sueño". Se pone en la mesita de noche, y entre las 6 y las 7 am emite una luz muy débil, lo suficientemente visible para que si la ve, sabrá que es un buen momento para que uno de nosotros vaya a ver a los niños, pero lo suficientemente débil como para que la luz no la despierte si todavía está durmiendo.
Como la caja no muestra la hora, si se despierta en medio de la noche, sabe que debe volver a dormirse sin tener que preocuparse por qué hora es. Hasta ahora esto ha funcionado mejor de lo que esperaba y ahora ella puede dormir toda la noche.
El mecanismo es así de sencillo. Si la caja está encendida es momento de despertar. Si no, no hay por qué preocuparse.
Mark Zuckerberg afirma que como ingeniero, construir este dispositivo contra el insomno para su pareja es una manera de manifestarle su amor.
Y como al muchacho le sobra el dinero hace pública su idea para que cualquier ingeniero dispuesto la adopte y haga negocio.