Estos son todos los videojuegos que se estrenarán en abril

Incluyendo Days Gone, Mortal Kombat 11 y Cuphead en versión para Switch.

Aunque al primer vistazo abril no parece venir tan cargado de lanzamientos importantes como el mes pasado que nos dejó varios títulos bastante buenos como Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 y Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, sin duda cuenta con algunas novedades que llaman la atención.

Por ejemplo destacan el esperado Mortal Kombat 11 que parece será un deleite para los fans, Days Gone que viene con enormes expectativas de los jugadores de PlayStation 4, e incluso Cuphead en versión para Nintendo Switch.

Sin más, a continuación pueden ver la lista de títulos que se estrenarán en abril con su respectiva fecha de salida y plataformas en que estarán disponibles:

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (Switch) – 2 de abril

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (Switch, PC) – 5

Dangerous Driving (PS4, Xbox One) – 9

Neo Atlas 1469 (Switch) – 9

Shovel Knight Showdown (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac) – 9

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 9

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (PS4, PC) – 9

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (PS4) – 11

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit (Switch) – 12

Konami Arcade Classics (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 13

Anno 1800 (PC) – 16

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Xbox One, Switch) – 16

Tanks Meet Zombies (Switch) – 16

Wasteland 2 (Switch) – 16

World War Z (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 16

Truberbrook (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 17

Cuphead (Switch) – 18

(Switch) – 18 Our World Is Ended (PS4) – 19

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (Switch) – 23

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 23

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 23 BoxBoy + BoxGirl (Switch) – 26

Days Gone (PS4) – 26

(PS4) – 26 Super Meat Boy Forever (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – 26

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Xbox One, Switch) – 30

PlayStation Plus y Games with Gold

También recuerden que ya se dieron a conocer los juegos de PlayStation Plus para abril que incluyen Conan Exiles y The Surge, además de los Games with Gold de Xbox que vienen con Star Wars Battlefront II y The Technomancer.

¿Cuáles de los videojuegos que se lanzan este mes les gustaría agregar a su colección?