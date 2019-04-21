PlayStation Store tiene Venta Flash con descuentos de hasta un 50%

2019/04/21

Incluyendo títulos como The Division 2, Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown, Metro Exodus y más.

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha anunciado que PlayStation Store está llevando a cabo una Venta Flash que tiene una serie de juegos de PlayStation 4 con descuentos de hasta un 50 por ciento.

Entre los títulos en oferta se incluyen varios lanzamientos recientes como Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown y Metro Exodus, además de otros interesantes como Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Shadow of the Tomb Raider y Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Eso si, si están interesados deben apurarse ya que la promoción concluirá este lunes 22 de abril a las 10:00 AM de la Ciudad de México – 11:00 AM de Santiago de Chile.

En este enlace pueden ir directamente a PlayStation Store, y a continuación tienen el listado completo de juegos con descuento en esta nueva Venta Flash:

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (VR) – 40%
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – 25%
  • Almost There: The Platformer – 40%
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – 67%
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition – 67%
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition – 67%
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Story Pass – 40%
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition – 67%
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy Of The First Blade – 40%
  • Call Of Cthulhu – 40%
  • Crash and Spyro Bundle – 34%
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – 40%
  • Creed: Rise To Glory (VR) – 50%
  • Drowning – 40%
  • Genesis Alpha One – 40%
  • Hello Neighbor – 40%
  • Hello Neighbor: Hide And Seek – 40%
  • Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe – 50%
  • Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition – 50%
  • Just Cause 4 – Standard Edition – 50%
  • Killing Floor 2 – 67%
  • Killing Floor: Incursion (VR) – 50%
  • Kingdom of Blades (VR) – 40%
  • Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1 – 50%
  • Masquerada: Songs and Shadows – 50%
  • Metro Exodus – 25%
  • Metro Exodus Gold Edition – 25%
  • Omen of Sorrow – 45%
  • Planet RIX-13 – 40%
  • Senran Kagura Burst Re:newal – 30%
  • Senran Kagura Burst Re:newal — Tailor-made Edition – 30%
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 50%
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition – 50%
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edition – 50%
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Season Pass – 40%
  • Slime Rancher – 40%
  • Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition – 40%
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole – 75%
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition – 75%
  • South Park: The Video Game Collection – 60%
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy – 25%
  • Steel Rats – 80%
  • Steel Rats Deluxe Edition – 80%
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – 25%
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition – 25%
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! – 50%
  • The Bridge – 80%
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: 14000 Crowns – 35%
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns – 20%
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: 21000 Crowns – 40%
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Crowns – 25%
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Crowns – 30%
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection – 50%
  • The Lego Movie 2 Videogame – 30%
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition – 20%
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition – 17%
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition – 20%
  • Tumblestone – 80%
  • Vampyr – 60%
  • Yakuza: Kiwami 2 – 50%