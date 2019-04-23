Avengers: Endgame es una obra maestra según primeras reacciones

Reacciones 100% libres de spoilers pero con muchas emociones.

El mundo está al límite de las emociones con el estreno mundial de Avengers: Endgame la pasada noche. El elenco se dio cita para mostrar la película al mundo y aquellos privilegiados que pudieron verla antes que nada no han escatimado en hablar sobre la cinta.

Todos los factores parecen confirmar que la película está a la altura de sus complicadas exigencias, y estaríamos ante una gran secuela que da un cierre brutal a la aventura iniciada con el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel.

Es posible entrar a redes sociales como Twitter en estos momentos y toparse con toneladas de comentarios sobre la cinta. No todos están libres de spoilers y recomendamos no entrar ahí si quieren mantener las sorpresas.

Pero aquí les hemos reunido una selección de publicaciones libres de spoilers en donde nos damos una idea clara de la magnitud espectacular que tendría Avengers: Endgame.

So I just saw #AvengersEndgame, and you guys aren’t ready for shiiiiit. All the theorizing didn’t prepare you for this. I cried a lot, I flung my hands in the air and screamed out loud. It’s incredible. #EndgamePremiereLA #Avengers #Endgame — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is the film of the year. If you thought you’d seen comics brought fully to the big screen already, prepare to reset your expectations AGAIN.#MCU #Avengers #Endgame #EndgamePremiereLA #EndgamePremiere — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) April 23, 2019

I quite liked #AvengersEndgame. Lively, well-written, funny and moves along very briskly considering just how much story there is. I may have even teared up. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) April 23, 2019

The scope of Avengers: Endgame is impossible to put into words. What Fiege & MCU achieved over last 10-years has lead to this gloriously masterful moment in cinema & it’s truly mind-blowing how beautifully paced this storytelling is. Perfectly balanced. As all things should be. — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 23, 2019

#AvengerEndgame is an immensely satisfying payoff, not just to Infinity War but to all the films that came before. This is why the MCU. (And I say this as someone who was not especially enamored of Infinity War, FWIW.) ♥️💙💜 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 23, 2019

Wow. #AvengersEndgame is staggering. It’s surprising in ways I never saw coming and satisfying in ways I didn’t realize I needed. It’s kind of the ultimate gift to fans of the MCU. It’s very long and has a few hiccups, but is everything you’re hoping for and more. pic.twitter.com/RO97kw9fs5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 23, 2019

INCREDIBLE!! #AVENGERS #ENDGAME brings the entire MCU to a rousing, exciting, deeply moving & wholly satisfying conclusion! It’s a *BEAUTIFUL* film! Fun, smart, clever, BRILLIANT! Perfect blend of action, heart & humor! This is as good as it gets! Greatest superhero movie EVER! pic.twitter.com/dMeLtvO7Gy — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

You guys. This is it! Avengers: Endgame is entertainment from beginning to end. There were tears, laughter, cheering. A lot of cheering. I’m ready to watch it again. The payoff is 💯so plan your bathroom breaks accordingly. #avengersendgame — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) April 23, 2019

Usualmente los comentarios de primeras reacciones tienden a ser un poco elevados y favorables para la cinta. Ya que los mayores fans de la franquicia son quienes asisten a esta clase de estrenos.

Pero si tomamos en cuenta que para este caso la audiencia estaba compuesta por celebridades; a la par que muchos la están calificando de "obra maestra", pues es sensato mantener las expectativas aún más altas.

Quedan muy pocas horas para el estreno global en salas comerciales de Avengers: Endgame. Nuestra recomendación es que abandonen Twitter hasta haber visto la película.

La cosa está realmente explosiva allá y parece que se va a poner peor.