Avengers: Endgame es una obra maestra según primeras reacciones

2019/04/23

Reacciones 100% libres de spoilers pero con muchas emociones.

El mundo está al límite de las emociones con el estreno mundial de Avengers: Endgame la pasada noche. El elenco se dio cita para mostrar la película al mundo y aquellos privilegiados que pudieron verla antes que nada no han escatimado en hablar sobre la cinta.

Todos los factores parecen confirmar que la película está a la altura de sus complicadas exigencias, y estaríamos ante una gran secuela que da un cierre brutal a la aventura iniciada con el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel.

Avengers: Endgame es la película del año por lo menos según primeras reacciones

Es posible entrar a redes sociales como Twitter en estos momentos y toparse con toneladas de comentarios sobre la cinta. No todos están libres de spoilers y recomendamos no entrar ahí si quieren mantener las sorpresas.

Pero aquí les hemos reunido una selección de publicaciones libres de spoilers en donde nos damos una idea clara de la magnitud espectacular que tendría Avengers: Endgame.

Usualmente los comentarios de primeras reacciones tienden a ser un poco elevados y favorables para la cinta. Ya que los mayores fans de la franquicia son quienes asisten a esta clase de estrenos.

Pero si tomamos en cuenta que para este caso la audiencia estaba compuesta por celebridades; a la par que muchos la están calificando de "obra maestra", pues es sensato mantener las expectativas aún más altas.

Quedan muy pocas horas para el estreno global en salas comerciales de Avengers: Endgame. Nuestra recomendación es que abandonen Twitter hasta haber visto la película.

La cosa está realmente explosiva allá y parece que se va a poner peor.