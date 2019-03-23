Entretenimiento
DC Universe celebrará el Aniversario de Batman con acceso gratuito a contenido del Hombre Murciélago
Múltiples películas, cómics y series de Batman estarán gratis por 24 horas en el servicio de streaming.
El próximo 30 de marzo será el aniversario número 80 de Batman ya que tuvo su debut en Detective Comics No. 27 en 1939, y para celebrarlo tenemos que DC Universe ofrecerá acceso gratuito a contenido del Caballero de la Noche (vía THR).
El servicio de streaming tendrá acceso gratuito a una selección de películas, series y cómics de Batman por 24 horas durante el sábado 30 de marzo.
Entre el contenido gratuito encontrarán películas como Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, pero no incluyeron algunas otras como por ejemplo las cintas dirigidas por Christopher Nolan.
También habrá descuentos en la suscripción a DC Universe
Además de la promoción de 24 horas, DC Universe ofrecerá un descuento especial para los que deseen suscribirse al servicio de streaming.
Del 29 de marzo al 4 de abril podrán adquirir el primer mes de servicio por USD $80 centavos, una gran rebaja en comparación a la cuota tradicional de USD $7.99.
A continuación pueden ver la lista completa de contenido gratuito para el 30 de marzo en DC Universe que se promocionará en redes sociales con los hashtags #LongLiveTheBat y #Batman80:
- Batman (1989)
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Beyond
- Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
- Batman Forever
- Batman Ninja
- Batman Returns
- The Batman vs Dracula
- Batman vs. Robin
- The Batman
- Batman: Assault on Arkham
- Batman: Gotham Knight
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
- Batman: The Animated Series HD
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
- Batman: Under the Red Hood
- Batman: Year One
- Gotham by Gaslight
- Justice League
- Justice League Unlimited
- Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox
- Justice League: War
- Justice League vs Teen Titans
- Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
- Justice League: Doom
- Justice League: Gods & Monsters
- Justice League: The New Frontier
- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
- Legends of the Superheroes
- The New Adventures of Batman
- The New Batman Adventures
- Son of Batman
- Super Friends
- Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
DC Universe está disponible en regiones seleccionadas en dispositivos iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, Android TV y Roku.