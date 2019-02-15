Videojuegos
PlayStation Store tiene más de 100 juegos con descuentos de hasta el 75 por ciento
Se trata de la venta especial "Elección de los Críticos".
Sony Interactive Entertainment ha anunciado una nueva venta especial en PlayStation Store que ofrece descuentos de hasta el 75 por ciento de descuento en una selección de juegos.
Se trata de la venta especial Elección de los Críticos que incluye una serie de títulos con rebajas de hasta el 60 por ciento y hasta un 15 por ciento adicional para miembros de PlayStation Plus.
Destaca que entre las promociones se incluyen juegos como Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher III Wild Hunt, FIFA 19 y Spyro Reignited Trilogy.
Se menciona que la venta estará disponible hasta el 1 de marzo, y a continuación tienen un listado con algunas de las rebajas para PlayStation 4 más destacadas:
- Abzu
- Amnesia: Collection
- Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle
- Battlefield V
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition
- Celeste
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection
- Diablo III Eternal Collection
- DOOM
- Dying Light
- F1 2018
- FIFA 19
- Furi
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gravity Rush 2
- Guacamelee 2
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition
- Inside
- Limbo
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Nioh
- Overwatch Legendary Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Sniper Elite 4
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Star Wars: Battlefront II
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Watch Dogs 2
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
En este enlace pueden ver todas las ofertas en PlayStation Store que también incluye juegos para PlayStation 3 y PS Vita.