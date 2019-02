¡Esto es lo que hay en el Gran Agujero Azul! Concluye expedición en las profundidades del sumidero

View this post on Instagram

3D point cloud of The Great Blue Hole. This sonar data gives a big picture look at the general size and geometry of the sinkhole. To get a more detailed look, we will be using the submarines to map the many overhangs and caverns that exist throughout this site. Big thanks to @kongsbergasa for supplying the sonar equipment and training for this exciting study. #belize2018 #blueholescience