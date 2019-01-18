Ciencia
Vuelven a encontrar a Deep Blue, el tiburón blanco hembra más grande del mundo
Fue localizado cerca de las costas de Hawaii.
En 2013 se descubrió a un gigantesco tiburón hembra bautizado como Deep Blue a casi 4 mil 200 kilómetros de distancia de la Isla Guadalupe en la península de Baja California, y por sus peculiares dimensiones Discovery le realizó un documental que lo llevó a la fama.
Y tras varios años de ese evento tenemos que Deep Blue volvió a ser localizada, en esta ocasión cerca de las costas de Hawaii donde fue fotografiada por los submarinistas Mark Mohler y George T. Probst.
Deep Blue, possibly the biggest White Shark identified at nearly 7 meters. While last spotted in Mexico, she came on a Hawaii all-you-can-eat vacation. Here, @hapakimberly drops to take some photos of her in front of a sperm whale carcass – notice all the chunks of whale and oil floating around. Kimberly was first to spot her on 13 January 2019, and Kimberly and I confirmed the ID with the white shark authority, @iphotographsharks this morning – thank you! Also present were @laurashark007, @meg_siren, @mitswerdna, @dannyrobertsphotos, plus Andrew and Daren. Thank you all for the surface support, surface photos and videos, and putting up with the smell ☺️ • • #deepblue #greatwhiteshark #greatwhite #whiteshark • • • • #natgeo #sonyimages #freediver #underwater #uwphoto #natgeowild #ocearch #ocean #freediving #sharkdiving #bestdayever #sonya7riii #bealpha #aloha #hawaii #oahu #unreal @ocearch #fearless #shark #sharks
If you asked me a few days ago what the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in Hawaiian waters the answer probably would be pretty different. If you asked me yesterday the answer would be freediving with Deep Blue, a great white, the largest ever documented ,who was last seen in 2013 in Mexico. If you asked me right now, it would be freediving with, interacting with and photographing not one but multiple, different great whites AND Deep Blue. Tonight when I got home and after I got off the phone with the news something someone said bothered me. I went over photos from three days of diving with sharks and realized that the sharks are different. We’ve now confirmed with scientists that they are indeed unique individuals and we’re working to get IDs out for everyone. Stay tuned! 💙 •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #ocean #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #Deepblue
El mediático tiburón cuenta con siete metros de largo y supera los 50 años de edad, una edad adulta considerando que la especie tiene una esperanza de vida de 70 años.
Mohler comentó a USA Today: "Mi primera reacción fue simplemente de incredulidad. Ella siguió a tres tiburones tigre hacia el cadáver del cachalote, y su gran tamaño los hizo parecer barracudas."
Sin más, pueden darle un vistazo a las imágenes de Deep Blue que es reconocida por las singulares marcas en su piel.