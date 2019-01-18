Vuelven a encontrar a Deep Blue, el tiburón blanco hembra más grande del mundo

View this post on Instagram

Deep Blue, possibly the biggest White Shark identified at nearly 7 meters. While last spotted in Mexico, she came on a Hawaii all-you-can-eat vacation. Here, @hapakimberly drops to take some photos of her in front of a sperm whale carcass – notice all the chunks of whale and oil floating around. Kimberly was first to spot her on 13 January 2019, and Kimberly and I confirmed the ID with the white shark authority, @iphotographsharks this morning – thank you! Also present were @laurashark007, @meg_siren, @mitswerdna, @dannyrobertsphotos, plus Andrew and Daren. Thank you all for the surface support, surface photos and videos, and putting up with the smell ☺️ • • #deepblue #greatwhiteshark #greatwhite #whiteshark • • • • #natgeo #sonyimages #freediver #underwater #uwphoto #natgeowild #ocearch #ocean #freediving #sharkdiving #bestdayever #sonya7riii #bealpha #aloha #hawaii #oahu #unreal @ocearch #fearless #shark #sharks