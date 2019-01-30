Chicago: Fotos y videos del vórtice polar que tiene con más frío que la Antártica y el Everest a los estadounidenses

2019/01/30

La ciudad de Chicago y el estado de Illinois están bajo hielo con temperaturas récords de frío. Mira impactantes fotos de redes sociales.

Chicago y todo el estado de Illinois están bajo el hielo por estos días, sufriendo quizás la ola de frío más brutal de los últimos años.

El culpable es el vórtice polar, masa de aire del ártico que ha llevado los termómetros hasta los -53 grados bajo cero. Una locura.

Cabe señalar que los estados de Wisconsin, Michigan e Illinois, en el medio oeste, así como Alabama y Misisipi, en el sur, normalmente más cálidos, se han declarado en emergencia.

En Chicago están espantados, porque las temperaturas podrían ser más bajas que en la Antártica y el Everest.

En la ciudad de los Bulls se podrían experimentar una mínima de -32 ºC, con vientos helados que darían una sensación térmica de -45ºC.

Hasta Donald Trump habló del frío de Chicago

El presidente Donald Trump se refirió al frío de Illinois.

En el hermoso Medio Oeste, la temperatura del viento está bajando hasta los -60 ºC, el mayor frío registrado. En los próximos días, se espera que (los termómetros) caigan aún más. La gente no puede estar afuera ni siquiera unos minutos. ¿Qué diablos está pasando con el calentamiento global? Por favor, vuelve rápido, ¡te necesitamos!"

 

Las redes sociales y el frío de Chicago

Pero los usuarios en redes sociales también se han manifestado sobre el frío.

Acá un impresionante registro del Lago Michigan congelado:

Lake Michigan appears as 'boiling cauldron' in freezing cold

Amazing cold weather video by Tom Skilling: "Lake Michigan, as viewed from Chicago’s North Side Edgewater neighborhood, has taken on the appearance of a boiling cauldron as -20 degree air makes contact with water which sits just above the freezing level."

Posted by WGN TV on Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Deep freeze descends on Chicago

Historic cold envelopes Chicago — how are you staying warm today?Latest info: http://via.wgntv.com/waSCf

Posted by WGN TV on Wednesday, January 30, 2019

También en Instagram subieron increíbles registros:

