Curiosidades
Chicago: Fotos y videos del vórtice polar que tiene con más frío que la Antártica y el Everest a los estadounidenses
La ciudad de Chicago y el estado de Illinois están bajo hielo con temperaturas récords de frío. Mira impactantes fotos de redes sociales.
Chicago y todo el estado de Illinois están bajo el hielo por estos días, sufriendo quizás la ola de frío más brutal de los últimos años.
El culpable es el vórtice polar, masa de aire del ártico que ha llevado los termómetros hasta los -53 grados bajo cero. Una locura.
Cabe señalar que los estados de Wisconsin, Michigan e Illinois, en el medio oeste, así como Alabama y Misisipi, en el sur, normalmente más cálidos, se han declarado en emergencia.
En Chicago están espantados, porque las temperaturas podrían ser más bajas que en la Antártica y el Everest.
En la ciudad de los Bulls se podrían experimentar una mínima de -32 ºC, con vientos helados que darían una sensación térmica de -45ºC.
Hasta Donald Trump habló del frío de Chicago
El presidente Donald Trump se refirió al frío de Illinois.
En el hermoso Medio Oeste, la temperatura del viento está bajando hasta los -60 ºC, el mayor frío registrado. En los próximos días, se espera que (los termómetros) caigan aún más. La gente no puede estar afuera ni siquiera unos minutos. ¿Qué diablos está pasando con el calentamiento global? Por favor, vuelve rápido, ¡te necesitamos!"
In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019
Las redes sociales y el frío de Chicago
Pero los usuarios en redes sociales también se han manifestado sobre el frío.
Acá un impresionante registro del Lago Michigan congelado:
Lake Michigan appears as 'boiling cauldron' in freezing cold
Amazing cold weather video by Tom Skilling: "Lake Michigan, as viewed from Chicago’s North Side Edgewater neighborhood, has taken on the appearance of a boiling cauldron as -20 degree air makes contact with water which sits just above the freezing level."
Posted by WGN TV on Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Deep freeze descends on Chicago
Historic cold envelopes Chicago — how are you staying warm today?Latest info: http://via.wgntv.com/waSCf
Posted by WGN TV on Wednesday, January 30, 2019
También en Instagram subieron increíbles registros:
View this post on Instagram
Those aren’t radio antennas on our roof. They’re frosted tips. Photo by @jonverhoeft . Share your photos with #360chicago to be featured . . . #chicago #chitecture #mychicagopix #insta_chicago #artofchi #illgrammers #exploreillinois #chicagoland #passionpassport #chicagogram #chigram #wonderlust #lifeofchicago #chicity_shots #instagood #cityscape #chi_shooters #wu_chicago #artofvisuals #way2ill #likechicago #theculturetrip #travelawesome #chicagohome #polarvortex2019 #tlpicks #eyeinthechi
View this post on Instagram
⠀⠀⠀ ✶ 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐢𝐭'𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐨𝐟 -𝟐𝟎 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 -𝟓𝟎 ✶ ⠀⠀⠀ ✶ ✶ shot on IphoneX edited on Lighroom mobile ✶ #fierce_shots #illgrammers #way2ill #chicagogram #insta_chicago #thechieye #artofchi #agameoftones #flippinchi #wu_chicago #loadedlenses #mobileshot #gochicago #mobiletones #chicagocityworld #shotzdelight #heatercentral #urbanromantix #eyeinthechi #phonography #onlinechicago #chi_shooters #citygrammers #visualmobs #chicago #mobileshot #mychicagopix #battleofchi4 #shotoniphone #360chicago #chigram
View this post on Instagram
📸: @minusmanhattan • • #OnlineChicago @online.chicago • • • • • #chicago #mychicagopix #chicagogram #insta_chicago #igerschicago #chitecture #wu_chicago #artofchi #onlinechicago #chitown #chigram #windycity #thechieye #likechicago #choosechicago #chicity_shots #chiberia #chicagojpg #weheartchicago #chiarchitecture #explorechicago #instachicago #chicagolife #igchicago #thisischicago #chicity
View this post on Instagram
————————————————————— 📸: @remo_daut . ♦️ Selection by @javierbgd . ♦️My other galleries: @likebuenosaires @likenewyorkcity @likezonanorte @likestyleok . ————————————————————— #likechicago #chicago #mychicagopix #igerschicago #chicagogram#artofchi #chicagoprimeshots#insta_chicago #thechieye #printlabchicago#ilovechi #flippinchi #chicagocityworld#instachicago #chitecture #chiarchitecture#abc7chicago #NBCChicago#choosechicago #chicagopulse#chicity_shots #unlimitedchicago#lifestylechicago #chicagoshot#chicago_usa #chicago_city_insta#chicago_citylife #EyeInTheChi #enjoyillinois
View this post on Instagram
My “BNSF” is still up and running this am♥️BE SAFE OUT THERE PEEPS! @metrarail #chicago#winter#illinios#travel#tourist#trains#gochicago#insta_chicago#choosechicago#igerschicago#chiarchitecture#chicity_shots#likechicago#only_chicago#ilove_chicago#chicagoland#chicagogram#urbanexploration#urbanmantix#mychicagopix#fierce_shots#ig_color#shotzdelight#eyeinthechi#city_features#chi_shooters#abc7chicago#midwestgrammers
View this post on Instagram
Stay warm, neighbors! ❄️❄️❄️📷 @by.bert Frozen In Time • • • • • #chicago #drone #mychicagopix #chicagogram #insta_chicago #agameoftones #mlb #chitecture #drones #wu_chicago #droneoftheday #artofchi #flippinchi #enjoyillinois #aerialphotography #chitown #dronefly #onlinechicago #chicagocubsnation #chigram #aerial #dronelife #windycity #AOCdrone #cubscon #chicagocubs #illinois #cubs #gocubsgo #chieveryday
View this post on Instagram
Kind of nice shooting from somewhere warm for once. I spent a couple hours atop @360chicago shooting a few frames of the lake ice & snow as it fell during this evening’s rush. . The observatory will be closed tomorrow (1/30), and possibly Thursday, but make sure to get up there before temps start climbing this weekend – the lake ice should be pretty epic after the next 36 hours of sub-zero temps. . If you go out tomorrow; stay safe, good luck, and #LayerUp.
También en Twitter no quisieron ser menos:
Hoy asi amanece Chicago -45 GC pic.twitter.com/voYcnmm62b
— Israel Ugalde (@Iugaldep) January 30, 2019
#PolarVortex | En Chicago, Estados Unidos, una taza de agua se congela en el aire en cuestión de segundos a causa de la ola de frío más intensa en décadas.
Un vórtice polar amenaza con temperaturas de hasta 50 grados bajo cero. pic.twitter.com/p2rs2PtSDT
— Nexofin (@Nexofin) January 30, 2019
Imágenes aéreas mostrando al río Chicago prácticamente congelado, mientras la ciudad experimenta temperaturas brutalmente frías. Hoy podría registrarse una sensación térmica superior a 50 grados bajo Cero.
📽️ @abcnews pic.twitter.com/aRSxYtwMQY
— Jean Suriel (@JeanSuriel) January 30, 2019
Ayer por la noche ¡tienen que prender fuego a las vías del tren en Chicago para evitar que se congelen para que los trenes puedan seguir moviéndose! pic.twitter.com/TiTPLqBcAr
— Frente Unico TTF (@FUTTFMx) January 30, 2019
Hace un frío tan brutal que en Chicago que tuvieron que prender fuego a los lados de las vías del tren para poder mantener el transporte público en funcionamiento sin problemas. pic.twitter.com/wGT1LHKO4h
— Laura Gonzalez (@lauravettelista) January 30, 2019
Así luce la ciudad de #Chicago ante las bajas temperaturas ❄️🌨️❄️🌨️#ChicagoRiver pic.twitter.com/pyoMfXtDsN
— Paola Rojas (@PaolaRojas) January 30, 2019
Y yo que soy una pingüina me muero de frío cuando Guayaquil esta a 20grados 🥶🥶 !! Vivimos en un paraíso ! #Chicago 22-0 pic.twitter.com/F4Fnb7ybfs
— Maria Isabel Plaza (@gugaplaza) January 30, 2019