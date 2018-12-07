God of War se llevó el premio al mejor juego del año en The Game Awards 2018

2018/12/07

Conozcan a todos los ganadores de la noche.

Hace unos momentos concluyó The Game Awards 2018 y tenemos que God of War ganó en la categoría principal, superando a títulos importantes como Red Dead Redemption 2, Spider-Man, Celeste, Assassin's Creed Odyssey y Monster Hunter World.

Por si se perdieron el evento, a continuación tienen la lista completa de ganadores:

JUEGO DEL AÑO

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Celeste
  • GANADOR: God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • GANADOR: Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Overwatch
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO

  • A Way Out
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • GANADOR: God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

MEJOR NARRATIVA

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • GANADOR: Red Dead Redemption 2

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • God of War
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • GANADOR: Return of the Obra Dinn

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Octopath Traveler
  • GANADOR: Red Dead Redemption 2

MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • GANADOR: Red Dead Redemption 2

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

  • Bryan Dechart como Connor, Detroit: Become Human
  • Christopher Judge como Kratos, God of War
  • Melissanthi Mahut como Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • GANADOR: Roger Clark como Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II
  • Yuri Lowenthal como Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

JUEGOS DE IMPACTO

  • 11-11 Memories Retold
  • GANADOR: Celeste
  • Florence
  • Life is Strange 2
  • The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

  • Celeste
  • Dead Cells
  • Intro the Breach
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • GANADOR: The Messenger

MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES

  • Donut County
  • GANADOR: Florence
  • Fortnite
  • PUBG MOBILE
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones

MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL/REALIDAD AUMENTADA

  • GANADOR: ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Firewall Zero Hour
  • Moss
  • Tetris Effect

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • GANADOR: Dead Cells
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Far Cry 5
  • Mega Man 11

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

  • Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
  • GANADOR: God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

MEJOR RPG

  • Dragon Quest XI
  • GANADOR: Monster Hunter: World
  • Ni no Kuni II
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS

  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • GANADOR: Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Soul Calibur VI
  • Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • Nintendo Labo
  • GANADOR: Overcooked 2
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Super Mario Party

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA

  • The Banner Saga 2
  • BATTLETECH
  • Frostpunk
  • GANADOR: Into the Breach
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS

  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
  • NBA 2K19
  • GANADOR: Forza Horizon 4
  • FIFA 19

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

  • GANADOR: Fortnite
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

MEJOR JUEGO HECHO POR ESTUDIANTES

  • GANADOR: Combat 2018
  • Dash Quasar
  • JERA
  • LIFF
  • RE:Charge

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT

  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Moss
  • GANADOR: The Messenger
  • Yoku’s Island Express

MEJOR JUEGO DE eSPORTS

  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • DOTA 2
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • GANADOR: Overwatch

MEJOR JUGADOR DE eSPORTS

  • GANADOR: SonicFox
  • Tokido
  • Uzi
  • s1mple
  • JjoNak

En este enlace pueden seguir toda nuestra cobertura de The Game Awards 2018.

¿Qué opinan? ¿Están de acuerdo con los ganadores?