Videojuegos
God of War se llevó el premio al mejor juego del año en The Game Awards 2018
Conozcan a todos los ganadores de la noche.
Hace unos momentos concluyó The Game Awards 2018 y tenemos que God of War ganó en la categoría principal, superando a títulos importantes como Red Dead Redemption 2, Spider-Man, Celeste, Assassin's Creed Odyssey y Monster Hunter World.
GOTY! Thank you from every absolute piece of our heart #TheGameAwards #GodofWar pic.twitter.com/btuRsoKq4q
— Santa Monica Studio (@SonySantaMonica) December 7, 2018
Por si se perdieron el evento, a continuación tienen la lista completa de ganadores:
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Celeste
- GANADOR: God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Monster Hunter: World
- Red Dead Redemption 2
MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- GANADOR: Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Overwatch
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
- A Way Out
- Detroit: Become Human
- GANADOR: God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- GANADOR: Red Dead Redemption 2
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- God of War
- Octopath Traveler
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- GANADOR: Return of the Obra Dinn
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Celeste
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Octopath Traveler
- GANADOR: Red Dead Redemption 2
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Forza Horizon 4
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- GANADOR: Red Dead Redemption 2
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
- Bryan Dechart como Connor, Detroit: Become Human
- Christopher Judge como Kratos, God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut como Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- GANADOR: Roger Clark como Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II
- Yuri Lowenthal como Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man
JUEGOS DE IMPACTO
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- GANADOR: Celeste
- Florence
- Life is Strange 2
- The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Intro the Breach
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- GANADOR: The Messenger
MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES
- Donut County
- GANADOR: Florence
- Fortnite
- PUBG MOBILE
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL/REALIDAD AUMENTADA
- GANADOR: ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Moss
- Tetris Effect
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- GANADOR: Dead Cells
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Far Cry 5
- Mega Man 11
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- GANADOR: God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
MEJOR RPG
- Dragon Quest XI
- GANADOR: Monster Hunter: World
- Ni no Kuni II
- Octopath Traveler
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- GANADOR: Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Soul Calibur VI
- Street Fighter V Arcade Edition
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Nintendo Labo
- GANADOR: Overcooked 2
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Super Mario Party
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA
- The Banner Saga 2
- BATTLETECH
- Frostpunk
- GANADOR: Into the Breach
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
- NBA 2K19
- GANADOR: Forza Horizon 4
- FIFA 19
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- GANADOR: Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Monster Hunter World
- Sea of Thieves
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
MEJOR JUEGO HECHO POR ESTUDIANTES
- GANADOR: Combat 2018
- Dash Quasar
- JERA
- LIFF
- RE:Charge
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT
- Donut County
- Florence
- Moss
- GANADOR: The Messenger
- Yoku’s Island Express
MEJOR JUEGO DE eSPORTS
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- DOTA 2
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- GANADOR: Overwatch
MEJOR JUGADOR DE eSPORTS
- GANADOR: SonicFox
- Tokido
- Uzi
- s1mple
- JjoNak
En este enlace pueden seguir toda nuestra cobertura de The Game Awards 2018.
¿Qué opinan? ¿Están de acuerdo con los ganadores?