God of War se llevó el premio al mejor juego del año en The Game Awards 2018

Hace unos momentos concluyó The Game Awards 2018 y tenemos que God of War ganó en la categoría principal, superando a títulos importantes como Red Dead Redemption 2, Spider-Man, Celeste, Assassin's Creed Odyssey y Monster Hunter World.

GOTY! Thank you from every absolute piece of our heart #TheGameAwards #GodofWar pic.twitter.com/btuRsoKq4q

— Santa Monica Studio (@SonySantaMonica) December 7, 2018