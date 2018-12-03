Videojuegos
Se anuncian los ganadores de los PlayStation Awards 2018
Sony reconoce a los juegos más vendidos en territorio asiático.
Sony Interactive Entertainment ha anunciado a los ganadores de los PlayStation Awards 2018, un evento que reconoce a los juegos más vendidos de la plataforma en territorio asiático.
A continuación tienen la lista de ganadores (vía Gematsu):
Premio Cuádruple Platino
Juegos que hayan acumulado más de cuatro millones de copias distribuidas (incluyendo descargas):
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Premio Platino
Juegos que hayan acumulado más de un millón de copias distribuidas (incluyendo descargas):
- The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
Premio Oro
Juegos que hayan acumulado más de 500 mil copias distribuidas (incluyendo descargas):
- Call of Duty: WWII (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)
- Super Robot Wars V (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Premio PlayStation Network
Los tres juegos más vendidos en la PlayStation Store entre 1 de octubre de 2017 y 30 de septiembre de 2018.
- FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Premio seleccionado por los usuarios
Los diez juegos votados por los usuarios de Japón y Asia.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
- Dark Souls Remastered (From Software)
- Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)
Premio especial PlayStation VR
Tres juegos que contribuyeron al éxito de PlayStation VR.
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)
- Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- No Heroes Allowed! VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Premio Juegos Indie
Tres títulos indie más exitosos.
- Abzu (Giant Squid)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)
¿Qué les parece?