Se anuncian los ganadores de los PlayStation Awards 2018

por

2018/12/03

Sony reconoce a los juegos más vendidos en territorio asiático.

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha anunciado a los ganadores de los PlayStation Awards 2018, un evento que reconoce a los juegos más vendidos de la plataforma en territorio asiático.

A continuación tienen la lista de ganadores (vía Gematsu):

Premio Cuádruple Platino

Juegos que hayan acumulado más de cuatro millones de copias distribuidas (incluyendo descargas):

  • Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Premio Platino

Juegos que hayan acumulado más de un millón de copias distribuidas (incluyendo descargas):

  • The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Persona 5 (Atlus)

Premio Oro

Juegos que hayan acumulado más de 500 mil copias distribuidas (incluyendo descargas):

  • Call of Duty: WWII (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)
  • Super Robot Wars V (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Premio PlayStation Network

Los tres juegos más vendidos en la PlayStation Store entre 1 de octubre de 2017 y 30 de septiembre de 2018.

  • FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Premio seleccionado por los usuarios

Los diez juegos votados por los usuarios de Japón y Asia.

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
  • Dark Souls Remastered (From Software)
  • Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
  • Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)

Premio especial PlayStation VR

Tres juegos que contribuyeron al éxito de PlayStation VR.

  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)
  • Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • No Heroes Allowed! VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Premio Juegos Indie

Tres títulos indie más exitosos.

  • Abzu (Giant Squid)
  • Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
  • Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)
¿Qué les parece?