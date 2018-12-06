Black Panther le roba todo a Infinity War en los Golden Globes 2019

Se anuncian los nominados a los Golden Globes 2019 y hay una sorpresa inesperada.

Es justo en esta parte de la temporada navideña cuando comienzan a anunciar a los nominados para las principales ceremonias de premiaciones del próximo año. Ahora ha tocado el turno a los Golden Globes 2019; y hay una sorpresa de discordia entre Black Panther y Avengers: Infinity War.

A través de su sitio web oficial se han revelado todas las categorías y nominados a quedarse con la presea. La sorpresa sin duda la dio Black Panther. Al ser considerada en tres apartados. Mientras que Infinity War fue absolutamente ignorada.

Entre las nominadas hay producciones de interés para nuestra comunidad geek y tecnológica. Como First Man y hasta Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Así que aquí incluimos la lista completa. Resaltando en negritas aquellas afines con nuestros lectores:

CINE



Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Mejor Actriz en película de drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Mejor Actriz en película musical o de comedia

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Mejor Actor en película de drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Mejor Película musical o de comedia

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Mejor Película de drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Streat Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Mejor Actor en película musical o de comedia

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Mejor Canción

All the Stars, Black Panther

Girl in the Movies, Dumplin’

Requiem For A Private War, A Private War

Revelation, Boy Erased

Shallow, A Star Is Born

Mejor Libreto

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

Mejor Película Extranjera

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Mejor Banda Sonora

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor Película de Animación

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Televisión

Mejor Actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Mejor Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mejor serie limitada o película para TV

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para TV

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para TV

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para TV

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mejor Actriz en una serie de TV – Musical o Comedia

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Mejor Actor en una serie de TV – Musical o Comedia

Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Mejor Actriz en una serie de TV -Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Mejor Serie de TV – Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Mejor Actor en una serie de TV – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Billy Porter, Pose

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Matthew Rhys, The Americans