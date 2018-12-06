EntretenimientoInternet
Black Panther le roba todo a Infinity War en los Golden Globes 2019
Se anuncian los nominados a los Golden Globes 2019 y hay una sorpresa inesperada.
Es justo en esta parte de la temporada navideña cuando comienzan a anunciar a los nominados para las principales ceremonias de premiaciones del próximo año. Ahora ha tocado el turno a los Golden Globes 2019; y hay una sorpresa de discordia entre Black Panther y Avengers: Infinity War.
A través de su sitio web oficial se han revelado todas las categorías y nominados a quedarse con la presea. La sorpresa sin duda la dio Black Panther. Al ser considerada en tres apartados. Mientras que Infinity War fue absolutamente ignorada.
Entre las nominadas hay producciones de interés para nuestra comunidad geek y tecnológica. Como First Man y hasta Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
Así que aquí incluimos la lista completa. Resaltando en negritas aquellas afines con nuestros lectores:
CINE
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Mejor Actriz en película de drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Mejor Actriz en película musical o de comedia
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Mejor Actor en película de drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Mejor Película musical o de comedia
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Mejor Película de drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Streat Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Mejor Actor en película musical o de comedia
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Mejor Director
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Mejor Actriz de reparto
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Mejor Canción
All the Stars, Black Panther
Girl in the Movies, Dumplin’
Requiem For A Private War, A Private War
Revelation, Boy Erased
Shallow, A Star Is Born
Mejor Libreto
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Mejor Película Extranjera
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Mejor Banda Sonora
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor Película de Animación
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Televisión
Mejor Actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Mejor Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mejor serie limitada o película para TV
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para TV
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para TV
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para TV
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor Actriz en una serie de TV – Musical o Comedia
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Mejor Actor en una serie de TV – Musical o Comedia
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Mejor Actriz en una serie de TV -Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Mejor Serie de TV – Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Mejor Actor en una serie de TV – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Billy Porter, Pose
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Matthew Rhys, The Americans